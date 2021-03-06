Left Menu

MRPL inks MoU with Forest Department to green coastal region

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The public sector Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has joined hands with Karnataka Forest Department to support the afforestation in the coastal region.

Under the project, MRPL would assist the department's initiative towards the plantation project atTannirbhavi village near Bengre, a deemed forest area near here.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Forest Department agreeing to extend financial support to the tune of Rs 1.45 crore excluding taxes.

A total of 4,000 trees of various species are planned to be planted, covering an area of 10 hectares.

MRPL has taken up this project under its corporate environment responsibility project.

The PSU would also assist the Forest Department by supporting its seashore afforestation mitigation measures.

The sandy beach soil would be replaced with fresh red soil, shade net would be provided at the seashore area for salted sea breeze control, water for seedlings and trees also would be arranged at Bengre for supporting the growth of trees and plants.

These initiatives of MRPL are expected to help the Forest Department combat the menace of coastal deforestation and would benefit the region to strengthen the environment to reduce the ill-effects of climate change.

The project is planned to have a timeline till 2025 for completion, a press release here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

