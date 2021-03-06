UP farmers getting high prices of their produce, claims Adityanath

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh have access to better market and getting high prices of their produce due to the state government's consistent efforts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed here on Saturday.

After inaugurating a "jaggery festival", the CM asserted his government has been working relentlessly to double the farmers' income by making them available a wider market for their produce. ''Sustained efforts for the welfare of farmers are resulting in rich benefits in the state and farmers are now getting better market and high price for their produce," the CM claimed.

Advertisement

Recalling the condition of sugarcane growers before his government came to power four years ago, Adityanath said dues of farmers had remained pending for years.

"Due to the government's efforts, the sugarcane produced in the districts of Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Ayodhya, Lakhimpur Kheri and Shahjahanpur is getting market not only in the state but the entire country,'' the chief minister said, according to an official release.

He said efforts of the state government with a view to bring changes in lives of farmers have resulted in successful events like the jiggery festival.

''These programs have been started to enable the local products get new markets and branding besides best remunerative price to farmers in the country,'' he added.

He also exuded confidence that the jaggery from the state will get international recognition and farmers will get remunerative prices.

It is for the first time after the Independence of the country that a "jaggery festival" is being organized in UP, he claimed, adding that the aim of the event is to encourage farmers to produce quality jaggery and products made from it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)