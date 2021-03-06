"Donation collected through door-to-door drive for temple construction would cross Rs 2,500 cr"

The Samarpan (donation) amount collected through door-to-door drive for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya would cross Rs 2,500 crores after the final calculation, said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday. "Even if the final figures are yet to come, it can be said, based on the banks' receipts till March 4, that the Samarpan amount would cross Rs 2,500 crores. This month, the audit of the campaign in every district of the country would also be completed," tweeted the official account of trust.

Earlier today, Champat Rai, secretary-general Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said the door-to-door collection drive for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya has stopped, but devotees who missed the Samarpan (contribution) drive, can still make their contributions through the trust website. "Door-to-door collection has stopped. It will take about a month to audit the money we collected through the donation drive before the end of the financial year on March 31. People can donate online on the Trust's website. People can donate online on the Trust's website," said Rai while talking to media here.

He said that the Trust is in talks to acquire land for a ground in front of the temple, though nothing decided yet. "Temple to be ready in three years," he added. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is entrusted with the task of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

