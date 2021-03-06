Left Menu

The Samarpan (donation) amount collected through door-to-door drive for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya would cross Rs 2,500 crores after the final calculation, said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:36 IST
"Donation collected through door-to-door drive for temple construction would cross Rs 2,500 cr"
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier today, Champat Rai, secretary-general Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said the door-to-door collection drive for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya has stopped, but devotees who missed the Samarpan (contribution) drive, can still make their contributions through the trust website. "Door-to-door collection has stopped. It will take about a month to audit the money we collected through the donation drive before the end of the financial year on March 31. People can donate online on the Trust's website. People can donate online on the Trust's website," said Rai while talking to media here.

Earlier today, Champat Rai, secretary-general Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said the door-to-door collection drive for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya has stopped, but devotees who missed the Samarpan (contribution) drive, can still make their contributions through the trust website. "Door-to-door collection has stopped. It will take about a month to audit the money we collected through the donation drive before the end of the financial year on March 31. People can donate online on the Trust's website. People can donate online on the Trust's website," said Rai while talking to media here.

He said that the Trust is in talks to acquire land for a ground in front of the temple, though nothing decided yet. "Temple to be ready in three years," he added. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is entrusted with the task of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

