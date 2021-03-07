Left Menu

Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions

When the U.S. then reimposed some sanctions and added others, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deals limits on its nuclear development.The Republic of Ireland has the role of facilitator in the implementation of the nuclear deal.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 07-03-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 16:39 IST
Rouhani: Iran ready to take steps when US lifts sanctions
The Republic of Ireland has the role of facilitator in the implementation of the nuclear deal. Coveney said the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump was a mistake and noted that the new U.S. administration is determined to return to the deal. Image Credit: ANI

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday his country was prepared to take steps to live up to measures in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as soon as the United States lifts economic sanctions on Iran.

In a meeting with the Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Rouhani said: "Iran is ready to immediately take compensatory measures based on the nuclear deal and fulfil its commitments just after the U.S. illegal sanctions are lifted and it abandons its policy of threats and pressure." Rouhani criticised the European signatories of the historic nuclear deal for what he said was their inaction on their commitments to the agreement. He said Iran is the only country that kept its side of the bargain.

Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the Iranian nuclear accord, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. When the U.S. then reimposed some sanctions and added others, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal's limits on its nuclear development.

The Republic of Ireland has the role of facilitator in the implementation of the nuclear deal. Coveney said the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump was a mistake and noted that the new U.S. administration is determined to return to the deal.

In December, Iran's parliament approved a bill that calls for the suspension of part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We're almost done with COVID curbs, Netanyahu says as Israel reopens restaurants

Israel has almost emerged from its COVID-19 closures, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on the campaign trail, said on Sunday as restaurants reopened under an exit plan fuelled by fast-paced vaccinations.But health officials caution...

Jordan's PM to reshuffle cabinet to accelerate reforms

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh was expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Sunday to help accelerate IMF-guided reforms seen as crucial to economic recovery in Jordan from the blow of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.Six new minist...

Socially distanced Iditarod race starts from secluded Alaska river site

Forty-seven mushers and their teams of huskies were due to begin their trek into the Alaska wilderness on Sunday for the 49th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic.The starting line...

Marathon fight to pass U.S. pandemic relief tests Democrats' majority

The battle to pass a COVID-19 relief bill demonstrated how hard things will be for U.S. President Joe Bidens Democrats in Congress, facing opposition from right and left as they try to score big wins with small majorities.A smiling Senate M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021