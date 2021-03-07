About time India seriously considers dedicated cyber command: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command. ''It is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command. It should be done ASAP,'' he tweeted.

In another tweet earlier, Gandhi demanded that farmers should be given Minimum Support Price for their produce.

Advertisement

''Livelihood is a right, not a favour,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)