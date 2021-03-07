About time India seriously considers dedicated cyber command: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command. It is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command. It should be done ASAP, he tweeted.In another tweet earlier, Gandhi demanded that farmers should be given Minimum Support Price for their produce.Livelihood is a right, not a favor, he tweeted in Hindi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 18:31 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command. ''It is about time India seriously considers a dedicated cyber command. It should be done ASAP,'' he tweeted.
In another tweet earlier, Gandhi demanded that farmers should be given Minimum Support Price for their produce.
''Livelihood is a right, not a favour,'' he tweeted in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- Gandhi
- India
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Indian American Congressman hails move to eliminate country quota for employment-based Green Card
Congress holds half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh against fuel price rise
Congress MLA arrested for shutting markets to protest against rising fuel prices in Bhopal
Trinamool Congress' 2021 campaign slogan transforms Mamata from Didi to 'own daughter'
Trinamool Congress' 2021 campaign slogan transforms Mamata from Didi to 'own daughter'