UP CM directs officials to run campaign to prepare 'Kisan credit cards' for farmers
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to run a campaign to prepare Kisan credit cards for farmers under the PM-Kisan Yojana by April 15, officials said here on Sunday.All the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana could not be given Kisan credit cards due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking note of this, the chief minister has directed to run a campaign for the same, an official statement issued here said.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 18:51 IST
