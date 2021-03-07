Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's rebel-held capital

Left Menu

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the countrys capital and other provinces, in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.The targeting of civilians and civilian facilities is a red line, Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, was quoting as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 07-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 19:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the country's capital and other provinces, in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

''The targeting of civilians and civilian facilities is a red line," Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, was quoting as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency. He was referring to the missile and drone strikes on Saudi cities in recent weeks that the Iranian-backed rebels, known as Houthis, had claimed.

''The terrorist (Houthi) leaders will be held accountable," he said. Residents in Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, reported hearing huge explosions as a round of bombs fell on the city on Sunday. The Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV channel reported at least seven airstrikes on the Yemeni capital.

While the Houthi attacks rarely cause damage or casualties, strikes on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, have shaken energy markets and the world economy.

On Thursday, the Houthis said they launched a drone attack on an oil facility in the port city of Jiddah. Another ballistic missile attack last week reached as far as the capital, Riyadh, where it was intercepted and exploded in the sky, scattering shrapnel over the city.

The conflict in Yemen erupted nearly six years ago, after the Houthis swept into the capital and seized much of the country's north. A Saudi-led military coalition launched a bombing campaign to dislodge the Houthis and restore the internationally recognised government.

The stalemated war was has killed around 130,000 people, including more than 12,000 civilians, pushed millions to the brink of famine and spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Saudi Arabia has faced widespread international criticism for its airstrikes that have killed civilians and hit non-military targets in Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's rebel-held capital

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the countrys capital and other provinces, in retaliation for missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.The targeting of civi...

