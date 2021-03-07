Kisan Congress members protest against farm laws, demand repeal

In support of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws, the All India Kisan Congress members on Sunday attempted to march to the Prime Minister's residence here carrying soil brought from 101 villages from across the country but were stopped by security personnel, a Kisan Congress statement said.

On the completion of 101 days of the farmers' protest, the Kisan Congress members were marching from Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road to hand over the soil to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to register their protest against the farm laws and express support for the farmers, Kisan Congress vice president Surendra Solanki said.

He said they were stopped by security personnel and claimed that some Kisan Congress members were briefly detained by the police.

Ever since the enactment of the ''three black laws'', the Kisan Congress has stood with the farmers and supported their cause, he said.

''We will not allow the capitalist policies of this 'hum do, hamare do sarkar','' he said.

''We demand from the government that the three laws should be withdrawn immediately and if the law on MSP is not enacted, then the Kisan Congress will hold massive demonstrations in Delhi in the coming days,'' Solanki said. Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The government has denied allegations that it is trying to put an end to the MSP and the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) systems through the new laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured the farmers that the MSP system would continue.

Farmer leaders have made it clear that they would not settle for anything less than a repeal of the new agriculture laws.

