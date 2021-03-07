Blast heard in Saudi Arabia's Dhahran, say two residents

Blast heard in Saudi Arabia's Dhahran, say two residentsReuters | Dhahran | Updated: 08-03-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 23:59 IST
A blast was heard in Saudi Arabia's eastern city of Dhahran on Sunday, two residents said, but the cause was not known and there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.
One resident told Reuters that the explosion was heard around 8:30 pm Saudi time while the other resident put the time at around 8:00 pm.
The kingdom's Eastern Province is home to most of the oil production and export facilities of oil company Saudi Aramco.
