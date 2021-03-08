Yemen's Houthis say fired drones, missiles at Saudi oil facilities, military sites

Yemen's Houthis say fired drones, missiles at Saudi oil facilities, military sitesReuters | Sana'a | Updated: 08-03-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 00:16 IST
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement fired 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles at facilities of oil firm Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura and at military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan, the Houthi military spokesman said on Sunday.
There was no immediate confirmation from Aramco or from Saudi authorities. The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said earlier on Sunday it had intercepted 12 Houthi drones without disclosing locations in the kingdom and two ballistic missiles fired towards Jazan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Saudi's SAMI signs defence venture deal with U.S. Lockheed Martin
Saudi defence firm SAMI targets $5 bln annual revenue by 2030
OBITUARY-Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees
Suit blames Saudi Arabia for attack at Florida military base
Former Saudi oil minister Zaki Yamani dies, Okaz newspaper says