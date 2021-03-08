Saudi Arabia confirms attacks on Ras Tanura port, Aramco residential area

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said on Sunday that a drone hit a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port, one of the world's largest oil shipping ports, and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco's residential area in Dhahran.

A ministry spokesman said in a statement on state news agency SPA that neither attack resulted in any injury or loss of life or property.

