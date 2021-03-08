Coalition says Saudi Arabia will take all necessary measures to protect itself

Coalition says Saudi Arabia will take all necessary measures to protect itselfReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 08-03-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 02:14 IST
The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia will take all necessary measures to protect itself, and to ensure the stability of energy supplies and maritime traffic.
The attacks on a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port and on Aramco facilities in Dhahran were cowardly terrorist attacks, a defence ministry spokesman said in a statement on state news agency SPA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Aramco
- Saudi
- Saudi Arabia
ALSO READ
Yemen: UN rights office calls for de-escalation in Marib Governorate
Yemen prisoner swap talks ends without a deal
Yemen's Houthis raise stakes in Marib 'blood bath' - sources
U.S. seeking to raise ambition of donors at U.N. Yemen fundraising conference -State Dept
Yemen warns against possible second wave of coronavirus