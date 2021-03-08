Left Menu

Coalition says Saudi Arabia will take all necessary measures to protect itself

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 08-03-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 02:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia will take all necessary measures to protect itself, and to ensure the stability of energy supplies and maritime traffic.

The attacks on a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura port and on Aramco facilities in Dhahran were cowardly terrorist attacks, a defence ministry spokesman said in a statement on state news agency SPA.

