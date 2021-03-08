Meghan says was naive before marrying into British royal family

Meghan says was naive before marrying into British royal familyReuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 06:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 06:47 IST
Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, said she was naive before her 2018 wedding and didn't realise what she was marrying into when she joined the British royal family.
"I will say I went into it naively, because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in an interview on U.S. station CBS.
Meghan said she was not being paid for the interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
