Meghan says was naive before marrying into British royal family

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, said she was naive before her 2018 wedding and didn't realise what she was marrying into when she joined the British royal family.

"I will say I went into it naively, because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in an interview on U.S. station CBS.

Meghan said she was not being paid for the interview.

