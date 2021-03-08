QUOTES-Meghan speaks about marrying into the British royal family

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan spoke to Oprah Winfrey in an interview aired on U.S. station CBS. Following are key quotes:

On her wedding day: "It was like having an out-of-body experience and I was very present for.

"I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that, this, this wasn't our day, this was the day that was planned for the world." On marrying into the royal family:

"I will say I went into it naively because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family."

