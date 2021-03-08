Prince Harry: I feel really let down by my father Prince Charles
Prince Harry said that he felt let down by his father Prince Charles, and that his late mother Diana would have been angry and upset at the way the British royal family had treated his wife Meghan.Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 08:28 IST
Prince Harry said that he felt let down by his father Prince Charles, and that his late mother Diana would have been angry and upset at the way the British royal family had treated his wife Meghan. Harry told CBS that he would not have stepped back from the royal family had it not been for Meghan, because "I was trapped but didn't know I was trapped."
"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like," Harry said of his father. "I will always love him but there's a lot of hurt that's happened." "My family literally cut me off financially," Harry said. "But I've got what my mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this."
