Left Menu

On International Women's Day: Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice, says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and urged all people to take a resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate gender inequality.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 08:33 IST
On International Women's Day: Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice, says President Kovind
President Ramnath Kovind (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and urged all people to take a resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate gender inequality.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men," he tweeted

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter as tech skids, yields and oil ring inflation alarm

Share markets turned mixed on Monday as the U.S. Senate passage of a 1.9 trillion stimulus bill augured well for faster global economic growth, but also put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations. The upbeat econ...

PSL: Non-playing member left bubble even after testing positive for Covid-19

The scrutiny around Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB bio-secure protocols is increasing by the minute as it has now surfaced that a non-playing member of one of the Pakistan Super League PSL franchises who tested positive for Covid-19 was allowe...

Xiaomi Mi 10S launching in China on March 10: Specs and features

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 10S, an improved version of the Mi 10 5G which was launched early last year, in mainland China on March 10 at 1400 local time, the company confirmed on Monday via tipster Ankit.Xiaomi MI 10S Launching on 10th...

36 people test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra legislative assembly

A total of 36 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra Legislative assembly, informed JJ hospital on Monday. A total of 2,746 samples were tested for re-entry to the legislative assembly for the budget session of Maharashtra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021