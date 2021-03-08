Left Menu

PM Modi wishes Vasundhara Raje long and healthy life on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 09:52 IST
PM Modi wishes Vasundhara Raje long and healthy life on her birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. "Birthday greetings to @BJP4India Vice President and former Rajasthan CM @VasundharaBJP Ji. May Almighty bless her with long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Union minister Smriti Irani also sent warm wishes to the former CM. "Warm birthday greetings to @VasundharaBJP ji. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and long life in the service of the Nation," she said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished her on the occasion. "Wish you a very happy birthday National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan @VasundharaBJP. May you have a healthy and long life, this is my wish to God," the union minister tweeted. (ANI)

