FACTBOX-Reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 09:54 IST
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan late on Sunday gave their first major TV interview since stepping back from the British royal family a year ago. Following is a selection of reactions on Twitter and in the media:

DAILY MAIL, UK, FRONT PAGE HEADLINE "Meghan accuses Palace of racism"

DAILY MIRROR, UK, FRONT PAGE HEADLINE "They asked how dark Archie's skin would be"

GREG KELLY, NEWSMAX TV HOST "I'm not buying it. NOT BUYING IT. Meghan wanted it all. MONEY GRABBING ROYALS, you Nailed it OPRAH!"

BERNICE KING, YOUNGEST CHILD OF THE LATE U.S. CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. "Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism."

DAN WOOTTON, FORMER CORRESPONDENT OF BRITAIN'S SUN NEWSPAPER "Make no mistake, Meghan has just declared war on the Royal Family, telling Oprah: "They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family."

SAEED JONES, U.S. AUTHOR "WHEW, they almost killed this woman. I'm so glad Meghan and Harry got that baby and got the hell out of there."

ANA NAVARRO-CARDENAS, GUEST CO-HOST OF TH TALK SHOW 'THE VIEW' "OOF. There hasn’t been this much English tea spilled in America, since the Boston Tea Party."

ABBY D. PHILIP. CNN POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT "This is heartbreaking."

NINA PARKER, E! NEWS CORRESPONDENT "You know why Black women believe Meghan? Because we know exactly what micro aggressions look like. And how they slowly drive you insane."

BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM, U.S. BLACK ACTIVIST AND PODCAST HOST "The difference in treatment between Meghan and Kate is one of the clearest examples of the misogynoir at play & is a reminder that if they can do that to a Duchess, it's happening to Black women *everyday*."

