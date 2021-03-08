Left Menu

International Women's Day: Delhi Police organises cycle rally for its women staff

Delhi Police on Monday organised a cycle rally for its women staff members to mark the occasion of International Women's Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 09:57 IST
Visual of cycle rally in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Monday organised a cycle rally for its women staff members to mark the occasion of International Women's Day. The rally was flagged off from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in sector 19, Dwarka.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Santosh Kumar Meena said the aim of the rally is to spread the message of women empowerment and raise awareness about breast cancer. "Delhi Police has organised various events throughout the day to celebrate International Women's Day. We have flagged off this cycle rally today. Our women staff members are participating with enthusiasm in this rally. The theme of this rally is breast cancer awareness. We aim to promote women empowerment," Meena said.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other leaders extended their greetings on the occasion today. Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

