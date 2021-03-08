Left Menu

Fresh snowfall, rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate snowfall, leading to a dip in temperature of two to four degrees Celsius.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-03-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 10:40 IST
Fresh snowfall, rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh
Visual from Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate snowfall, leading to a dip in temperature of two to four degrees Celsius. Manmohan Singh, IMD Director of Himachal Pradesh on Monday said that Khadrala, tehsil Rohru received 10 cm snow.

Mandi district will receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours and a yellow alert has been issued for other places. Singh further stated that the state will again witness heavy rainfall from March 10.

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains of Northwest India from the night of March 9, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecasting agency further predicted fairly widespread rain and snow along with thunderstorms, lighting, hailstorm over the western Himalayan region during March 10 and 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blown away in opener, rusty India aim to bounce back

A rusty Indian womens cricket team will be seeking some rhythm in the second ODI against South Africa here on Tuesday after being outplayed by the visitors in the series-opener.Though captain Mithali Raj and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur had ...

Thai prosecutor indicts 18 over anti-government protests

A Thai prosecutor on Monday indicted 18 activists for their roles in anti-government rallies last year by a protest movement that has brought unprecedented challenges to the royal palace and military-dominated establishment. The youth-led m...

Real Madrid will fight until the end for LaLiga title: Zidane

After playing out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has not given up on the LaLiga title hopes, saying that the side would fight until the end. Karim Benzema struck late in the second half to cancel out Lu...

$950k investment made to support World Conference on Women in Sport

An additional 950,000 investment has been made to support New Zealands hosting of the 8th World Conference of the International Working Group on Women in Sport IWG in Auckland in 2022.The funding comes from the 265 million Sports Recovery P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021