Int'l Women's Day: Alliance Air operates maiden flight to Bareilly with all-women crew

Air India's subsidiary company Alliance Air on Monday celebrated International Women's Day by launching a flight from Delhi to Bareilly with an all women-crew.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 11:50 IST
Alliance Air celebrates women's day with an inaugural flight from Delhi to Bareilly with an all women-crew. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Air India's subsidiary company Alliance Air on Monday celebrated International Women's Day by launching a flight from Delhi to Bareilly with an all women-crew.

Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri announced the inaugural flight virtually and said, "I would like to thank all the stakeholders who have done a tremendous job to get start the Bareilly flight under 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' (UDAN) scheme." "We have a strong team of women in the aviation sector, with 16 per cent of staff controlling the Air Traffic Controller (ATC). Today is a matter of great pride for us because all the women are commanding the inaugural flight of Alliance Air and other 11 more flights from different route under all-women crew," he added.

Alliance Air Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harpreet A De Singh said, "We are celebrating the Women's Day with an all-women crew today and for the first time in Alliance Air history, we have deployed all-women crew for the inaugural flight to Bareilly under the command of women pilots, women crew, women engineers, women aircraft dispatchers and women Air Traffic Controller (ATC)." She also extended her best wishes to all the women who dream of becoming pilots and aviation professionals.

Uttar Pradesh currently connects eight airports under the UDAN scheme. Usha Padhee, joint secretary in MoCA, said: "Eight airports have been connected in Uttar Pradesh under the UDAN scheme, Bareilly is the beginning and much more is coming. UDAN's motto is to connect the regions at an affordable fare for the common man." Puri, meanwhile, also stressed on the growth of the Indian aviation sector and highlighted the upcoming aviation project in Uttar Pradesh. "Kushinagar, Ayodhya and many other airports will get operational soon. The work on the Jewar airport will begin soon. The project costs Rs 30,000 crore." Puri said.

Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for labour and employment, flew to Bareilly in the inaugural flight. (ANI)

