Nainital highway 9, NH-24 closed due to farmers' protests

Due to ongoing protests against farm laws, Nainital Highway 9 and National Highway 24 are closed at the point of Uttar Pradesh gate, said Delhi Traffic Police on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Due to ongoing protests against farm laws, Nainital Highway 9 and National Highway 24 are closed at the point of Uttar Pradesh gate, said Delhi Traffic Police on Monday. The police said there is heavy traffic on both the sides.

"Due to protest of Kisan Andolan, Nainital highway No. 9 and NH-24 is closed at the point of UP Gate. Traffic is heavy in both carriageways. The diversion has been given from Delhi towards Ghaziabad," tweeted Delhi traffic police. Delhi Traffic police advised people to take diversions from Delhi towards Ghaziabad via road number 57A to Hassan Pura and Karkari Mor, Road number 56 towards Anand Vihar and road towards Ghaziabad via Paper Market Ghazipur.

Entry and exit gates of Delhi metro stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on the green line are also closed as women from Punjab reached Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border to join the ongoing farmers' protest. Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 last year against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

