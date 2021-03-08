Left Menu

Urdu bulletin: PM Modi's rally in Bengal, Farmers' protest covered prominently

Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Monday gave a prominent display to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal ahead of the state Assembly polls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:21 IST
Urdu bulletin: PM Modi's rally in Bengal, Farmers' protest covered prominently
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi on Monday gave a prominent display to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal ahead of the state Assembly polls. Farmers' protest at Delhi's borders also continued to be displayed on page one.

Rashtriya Sahara: "Political battle in West Bengal; Prime Minister Modi targets TMC, Congress" was the top headline of the newspaper. The newspaper reported that the Prime Minister targeted the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said, "Bengal relied on Mamata didi for change. But didi and her cadre broke this trust. These people broke the trust of Bengal. These people insulted Bengal and tortured the sisters and daughters here. But these people could not break the hope and courage of the people in the state."

The newspaper has also reported about China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi's comments under the headline "India-China are not threats to each other." According to the report, the Minister said on Sunday that the two nations should stop harming and doubting each other to solve the border issue and increase mutual cooperation to create a sense of interest.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with the report on "World Women's Day at the farmers' protest at Delhi borders". According to the report, 40,000 protestors from Punjab, Haryana, Western UP and Rajasthan have left for the borders of Delhi this morning.

The newspaper also has reported the commencement of the second budget session in Parliament from Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adani Green Energy arm commissions 100-MW wind power plant in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy on Monday said its arm Adani Wind Energy Kutch Three Limited AWEKTL has commissioned a 100 megawatt MW wind power plant located at Kutch, in Gujarat.With the successful commissioning of this plant, the company has an oper...

ADB releases data to support more sustainable transport sector in Asia

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Monday released the first batch of data as part of a new regional knowledge platform to guide sustainable transport development in Asia and the Pacific. The Asian Transport Outlook ATO will support the plan...

Maharashtra: Tiger run over by train in Gondia

A tiger was killed after being run over by a goods train in Maharashtras Gondia district on Monday morning, a forest official said.The incident took place around 8 am between Gongli and Hirdamali railway station on the Balharshah-Gondia rou...

Pope Francis ends epic Iraq tour where he preached peace

Pope Francis ended his historic tour of Iraq on Monday, departing by plane from Baghdad after visiting conflict-torn cities, meeting Muslim and Christian leaders, and preaching peace and coexistence over war. Francis waved one last time bef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021