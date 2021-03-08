Left Menu

Ten million additional child marriages may occur due to COVID-19

Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, 100 million girls were at risk of child marriage in the next decade, despite significant reductions in several countries in recent years.

UNICEF | Updated: 08-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:38 IST
Ten million additional child marriages may occur due to COVID-19
Worldwide, an estimated 650 million girls and women alive today were married in childhood, with about half of those occurring in Bangladesh, Brazil, Ethiopia, India and Nigeria. Image Credit: Flickr

Ten million additional child marriages may occur before the end of the decade, threatening years of progress in reducing the practice, according to a new analysis released by UNICEF today.

COVID-19: A threat to progress against child marriage – released on International Women's Day – warns that school closures, economic stress, service disruptions, pregnancy, and parental deaths due to the pandemic are putting the most vulnerable girls at increased risk of child marriage.

Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, 100 million girls were at risk of child marriage in the next decade, despite significant reductions in several countries in recent years. In the last ten years, the proportion of young women globally who were married as children had decreased by 15 per cent, from nearly 1 in 4 to 1 in 5, the equivalent of some 25 million marriages averted, again that is now under threat.

"COVID-19 has made an already difficult situation for millions of girls even worse. Shuttered schools, isolation from friends and support networks, and rising poverty have added fuel to a fire the world was already struggling to put out. But we can and we must extinguish child marriage," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "International Women's Day is a key moment to remind ourselves of what these girls have to lose if we do not act urgently – their education, their health, and their futures."

Girls who marry in childhood face immediate and lifelong consequences. They are more likely to experience domestic violence and less likely to remain in school. Child marriage increases the risk of early and unplanned pregnancy, in turn increasing the risk of maternal complications and mortality. The practice can also isolate girls from family and friends and exclude them from participating in their communities, taking a heavy toll on their mental health and well-being.

COVID-19 is profoundly affecting the lives of girls. Pandemic-related travel restrictions and physical distancing make it difficult for girls to access the health care, social services and community support that protect them from child marriage, unwanted pregnancy and gender-based violence. As schools remain closed, girls are more likely to drop out of education and not return. Job losses and increased economic insecurity may also force families to marry their daughters to ease financial burdens.

Worldwide, an estimated 650 million girls and women alive today were married in childhood, with about half of those occurring in Bangladesh, Brazil, Ethiopia, India and Nigeria. To off-set the impacts of COVID-19 and end the practice by 2030 – the target set out in the Sustainable Development Goals – progress must be significantly accelerated.

"One year into the pandemic, immediate action is needed to mitigate the toll on girls and their families," added Fore. "By reopening schools, implementing effective laws and policies, ensuring access to health and social services – including sexual and reproductive health services – and providing comprehensive social protection measures for families, we can significantly reduce a girl's risk of having her childhood stolen through child marriage."

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adani Green Energy arm commissions 100-MW wind power plant in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy on Monday said its arm Adani Wind Energy Kutch Three Limited AWEKTL has commissioned a 100 megawatt MW wind power plant located at Kutch, in Gujarat.With the successful commissioning of this plant, the company has an oper...

ADB releases data to support more sustainable transport sector in Asia

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Monday released the first batch of data as part of a new regional knowledge platform to guide sustainable transport development in Asia and the Pacific. The Asian Transport Outlook ATO will support the plan...

Maharashtra: Tiger run over by train in Gondia

A tiger was killed after being run over by a goods train in Maharashtras Gondia district on Monday morning, a forest official said.The incident took place around 8 am between Gongli and Hirdamali railway station on the Balharshah-Gondia rou...

Pope Francis ends epic Iraq tour where he preached peace

Pope Francis ended his historic tour of Iraq on Monday, departing by plane from Baghdad after visiting conflict-torn cities, meeting Muslim and Christian leaders, and preaching peace and coexistence over war. Francis waved one last time bef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021