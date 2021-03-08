Left Menu

UNICEF highlights increased risk of child marriage due to COVID-19

Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, 100 million girls were at risk of child marriage in the next decade, despite significant reductions in several countries in recent years.

UNICEF | Updated: 09-03-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:38 IST
UNICEF highlights increased risk of child marriage due to COVID-19
Worldwide, an estimated 650 million girls and women alive today were married in childhood, with about half of those occurring in Bangladesh, Brazil, Ethiopia, India and Nigeria. Image Credit: Flickr

Ten million additional child marriages may occur before the end of the decade, threatening years of progress in reducing the practice, according to a new analysis released by UNICEF today.

COVID-19: A threat to progress against child marriage – released on International Women's Day – warns that school closures, economic stress, service disruptions, pregnancy, and parental deaths due to the pandemic are putting the most vulnerable girls at increased risk of child marriage.

Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, 100 million girls were at risk of child marriage in the next decade, despite significant reductions in several countries in recent years. In the last ten years, the proportion of young women globally who were married as children had decreased by 15 per cent, from nearly 1 in 4 to 1 in 5, the equivalent of some 25 million marriages averted, again that is now under threat.

"COVID-19 has made an already difficult situation for millions of girls even worse. Shuttered schools, isolation from friends and support networks, and rising poverty have added fuel to a fire the world was already struggling to put out. But we can and we must extinguish child marriage," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "International Women's Day is a key moment to remind ourselves of what these girls have to lose if we do not act urgently – their education, their health, and their futures."

Girls who marry in childhood face immediate and lifelong consequences. They are more likely to experience domestic violence and less likely to remain in school. Child marriage increases the risk of early and unplanned pregnancy, in turn increasing the risk of maternal complications and mortality. The practice can also isolate girls from family and friends and exclude them from participating in their communities, taking a heavy toll on their mental health and well-being.

COVID-19 is profoundly affecting the lives of girls. Pandemic-related travel restrictions and physical distancing make it difficult for girls to access the health care, social services and community support that protect them from child marriage, unwanted pregnancy and gender-based violence. As schools remain closed, girls are more likely to drop out of education and not return. Job losses and increased economic insecurity may also force families to marry their daughters to ease financial burdens.

Worldwide, an estimated 650 million girls and women alive today were married in childhood, with about half of those occurring in Bangladesh, Brazil, Ethiopia, India and Nigeria. To off-set the impacts of COVID-19 and end the practice by 2030 – the target set out in the Sustainable Development Goals – progress must be significantly accelerated.

"One year into the pandemic, immediate action is needed to mitigate the toll on girls and their families," added Fore. "By reopening schools, implementing effective laws and policies, ensuring access to health and social services – including sexual and reproductive health services – and providing comprehensive social protection measures for families, we can significantly reduce a girl's risk of having her childhood stolen through child marriage."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Mar 9

- India condemns one-sided false assertions in UK parliamentary debate.- Amid COVID19 pandemic, India playing rightful role as leader in vaccine development UN Women Deputy Executive Director Anita Bhatia - Stories relating to COVID-19, its...

Kolkata Fire: PM approves Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed sadness at the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.The Prime Minist...

1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict dies

Noor Mohammad Khan, a 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts convict, has died at his residence here after a prolonged illness, a police official said.Khan, a close aide of the blasts conspiracy mastermind Tiger Memon, was sentenced to 10 years in ...

Japan's Terumo says makes syringe to draw 7 doses from Pfizer vaccine vials

Japans Terumo Corp said on Tuesday it has developed a new syringe that can get seven doses out of each vial of COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc , at least one more than accessible with existing syringes.The health ministry approved the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021