Number of road accidents in Delhi dropped in 2020: Delhi Police

Accidents and fatalities on the streets of the national capital saw a significant decrease in 2020 due to the nation-wide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the previous year 2019.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Accidents and fatalities on the streets of the national capital saw a significant decrease in 2020 due to the nation-wide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the previous year 2019. According to Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner Police, Traffic, Delhi Police there was a 26 per cent drop in the number of accidents. A total of 5,610 accidents, including 1,433 fatal ones, were reported in 2019, while 4,178, including 1,163 fatal accidents were reported in 2020.

There was an 18 per cent decrease in deaths and 29 per cent decrease in injured due to road accidents. In 2019, 5,152 injuries and 1,463 deaths were reported, while in 2020, 3,662 injuries and 1,196 deaths were reported. Non-injury accidents, meanwhile, dropped by 65.4 per cent.

Amid the challenging year, traffic police adapted to the new realities of life and tweaked enforcement strategies. Owing to the necessity of social distancing, prosecution, which requires face-to-face interaction with the traffic violators was suspended and electronic prosecution is happening through Violation on Camera App. Throughout 2020, the Delhi Police laid emphasis on enforcement of discipline by road users through quality prosecutions, particularly violations of unauthorised parking, improper parking, lane driving, riding without helmets, triple riding and similar violations.

Special drives were carried out against over-speeding, drunken driving, improper parking and public transport vehicles, prosecution of e-rickshaws, enforcement of no-entry restrictions and pollution-related drives were carried out. Alongside this, more emphasis has been laid on regulation than prosecution, especially in light of restrictions and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

