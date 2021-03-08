Left Menu

WTP program has given wings to self-reliance dreams of rural women, says govt

The ministry of science and technology informed on Monday that 10,000 rural women have benefitted from Women Technology Park (WTP) program in the last five years in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:02 IST
WTP program has given wings to self-reliance dreams of rural women, says govt
Women working under Women Technology Park (WTP) programme (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

The ministry of science and technology informed on Monday that around 10,000 rural women have benefitted from Women Technology Park (WTP) program under the Science & Technology for Women Scheme in the last five years in the country. A professor in the Computer Science Department at the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, Dr Neelu Ahuja is passionate about initiatives that would change the lives of rural women and other marginalised sections of society with the WTP program under the Science and Technology for Women Scheme of the Department of Science & Technology, stated the ministry in a media release on the occasion of International Women's Day.

She is confident that science and technology could play a vital role in the income-generation of rural women of Uttarakhand. Through this scheme, she has been able to change the lives of 280 rural women of Dehradun by training them with skills to earn their livelihood by producing and selling various special items. They are the most enterprising among them 480 women trained under the project.

Through technological training, the women were able to utilise locally available natural resources like bamboo, jute, date palm leaves into jewellery items and decorative pieces. They also turned waste into wealth by making pencils out of newspaper and acquired the skill to cultivate medicinal plants. "Regular earning has made them confident and now they want to explore more ways to increase their earning," said Ahuja.

Some of the innovative technologies that women have been trained in are operating shredder machines and usage of selective e-waste parts for remanufacturing, CNC hotwires cutter, vacuum-drying flowers, and 3D chocolate printing machines. Also, knowledge and training are being provided in processing perishable raw materials like crop, fruit and vegetable, milk, meat, egg, and fish into marketable value-added products like virgin coconut oil, natural coconut vinegar, coir mat, herbal cosmetics, fruit, and vegetable preserves clean milk at a small scale. Such technology-based value addition not only increases the income from the sale but also enhances the shelf-life and functionality of the products, the ministry informed.

So far, 28 WTPs have been completed successfully and some of them are sustaining themselves and 12 parks are still ongoing in various parts of the country. With more such parks being planned in the future, the WTPs can play a vital role in creating AtmaNirbhar Bharat at the community level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Djokovic breaks Federer's record of holding number one ranking for most weeks

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has broken Roger Federers record of being at the top of the ATP Rankings for the maximum number of weeks. With the start of this week, Djokovic has extended his stay at the top spot for 311 weeks and as a ...

WCD ministry classifies major programmes under 3 umbrella schemes for better implementation

The Women and Child Development Ministry on Monday said it has classified all its major programs under three umbrella schemes -- Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti -- for their better implementation.Mission Shakti will ...

Google unveils $25 mn global grant for NGOs, social enterprises working on women empowerment

Google.org, the philanthropic arm of the tech giant, on Monday said it will provide USD 25 million in grants to non-profits and social enterprises globally, including in India, that are working on empowering girls and women.The company, whi...

Hong Kong leader ''fully welcomes'' proposed electoral changes

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday the citys government fully welcomes changes to the citys electoral system that will substantially increase central government control over Hong Kong politics and exclude Beijings critics.Chinese autho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021