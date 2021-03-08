Left Menu

Ministry of Environment to Hold Online Environmental Exhibition "Virtual Japan Pavilion - Innovation for 2050 Net-zero"

On March 3 - 23, 2021, the Ministry of the Environment will hold Virtual Japan Pavilion - Innovation for 2050 net-zero, an online exhibition sharing Japan's environmental technological strengths and initiatives with people in Japan and around the world. Access the URL below to attend the Virtual Japan Pavilion. In October 2020, Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide declared that Japan will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, namely, to realize a carbon-neutral, decarbonized society.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:26 IST
Ministry of Environment to Hold Online Environmental Exhibition "Virtual Japan Pavilion - Innovation for 2050 Net-zero"
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

On March 3 - 23, 2021, the Ministry of the Environment will hold ''Virtual Japan Pavilion - Innovation for 2050 net-zero,'' an online exhibition sharing Japan's environmental technological strengths and initiatives with people in Japan and around the world.

Access the URL below to attend the Virtual Japan Pavilion.

In October 2020, Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide declared that Japan will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, namely, to realize a carbon-neutral, decarbonized society. To achieve such a society, technological innovation is required in every aspect. The exhibits at this pavilion explain some of the current technologies and initiatives of the companies that are striving to produce the innovations that will decarbonize Japan.

Some international conferences related to climate change are planned for March, including the Asia-Pacific Seminar on Climate Change, the Zero Carbon City International Forum, and the Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum. The goal of this pavilion is to take this opportunity to share information about Japan's climate change technologies and efforts.

This exhibition is intended for technical preparation and pilot testing of the virtual pavilion that will be held at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Overview 1. Exhibition Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions 1/Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reductions 2/Circular Economy/Lifestyle/Support Activities The VR exhibition space, with five key themes, will present the latest environmental technologies and initiatives from companies and organizations in Japan.

2. Open Seminar An open international seminar regarding the Partnership to Strengthen Transparency for co-innovation (PaSTI) will be held. It will feature a panel discussion by key persons from various countries, reporting on the current state of climate transparency activities in the ASEAN region and the challenges that will be faced in the years to 2030.

Dates: 21 days, starting at 10:00 a.m., March 3, and ending at 11:59 p.m., March 23, 2021, The Open Seminar will begin at 11:00 a.m., March 10.

Time has been set aside on March 11 and 12 for presenters from companies and organizations to answer questions from visitors in the exhibition space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hope Axar, Ashwin have left some wickets for IPL: Ponting

Former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Monday teased all-rounder Axar Patel and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who starred for India in the recent Test series against England. Axar and Ashwin together picked ...

NSFAS clarifies fake news on receiving R350 grant funding

The CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS, Andile Nongogo, has clarified incorrect information posted on Twitter, stating that those who are currently receiving the R350 grant do not qualify for NSFAS funding.NSFAS would li...

#IWantMyPinkBelt - a movement to unite the country for a safer tomorrow

Pink Belt Mission, a non-profit organization, is seeking the support of Indian citizens to sign a petition and make a plea to the government to help make the concept of a womens safety device into reality. The Pink Belt- is an idea of an as...

IPM India inches closer to its target of 40% representation of each gender in management roles by 2022

NEW DELHI, March 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Ltd IPM India, a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. PMI, has announced that they have reached 33 representation of women in workforce by 2020, cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021