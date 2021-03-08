Left Menu

15 men to appear in court on charges of drunk driving

"We call upon drivers to be responsible and resist the temptation of drinking and driving on our roads, especially since we approach the Easter season period,” Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:10 IST
15 men to appear in court on charges of drunk driving
Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to enforce compliance with road safety rules and regulations in an effort to save the lives of road users. Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen men are expected to appear in the Kliptown Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The men, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested on Saturday in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

"This kind of behaviour is highly regrettable and will not be tolerated, as it undermines our efforts to promote road safety.

"We call upon drivers to be responsible and resist the temptation of drinking and driving on our roads, especially since we approach the Easter season period," Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said.

He said the majority of road traffic crashes are a result of road user behaviour, which includes driving under the influence of alcohol.

"Anyone found drinking and driving could face up to six years in custody if convicted in a court of law. The consequences are dire for young people since they will acquire a criminal record, denting their chances of employment, especially within the public sector,'' Maremane said.

Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to enforce compliance with road safety rules and regulations in an effort to save the lives of road users.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Pandemic tames Airbnb in Europe's tourist hotspots - for now

The COVID-19 pandemic has achieved what many mayors across Europe have tried and failed to do wipe out tens of thousands of Airbnbs from city centres and so help lower rental costs for locals, in some places by as much as 15. While Europes ...

LS adjourned till 7 pm after opposition members disrupt proceedings over rising fuel prices.

LS adjourned till 7 pm after opposition members disrupt proceedings over rising fuel prices....

Soccer-'Go and pick cotton': Lille's Sanches reveals racial abuse in cup win

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has said he was racially abused during Lilles 3-1 win away at Ajaccio in the French Cup on Sunday, becoming the latest high-profile footballer in Europe to receive such abuse. Although the match was held...

Army exam paper leak: Major sent to police custody till Mar 15

A 47-year-old Army officer arrested in connection with a recruitment exam paper leak in Pune was on Monday remanded in police custody till March 15.The Pune police told the court of Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar that Major T Murugan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021