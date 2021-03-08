Left Menu

PM Modi buys products from women Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs

Talking about the women’s role in India’s quest for Aatmnirbharta, Shri Modi tweeted “Women are playing a leading role in India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar.

PM Modi buys products from women Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs
Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India’s culture. #NariShakti” Image Credit: ANI

Today, on the occasion of Women's Day, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi bought products from various women Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs. It is an attempt to give an impetus to women entrepreneurs and Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

