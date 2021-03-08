PM Modi buys products from women Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs

Today, on the occasion of Women's Day, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi bought products from various women Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs. It is an attempt to give an impetus to women entrepreneurs and Aatmnirbhar Bharat.

Talking about the women's role in India's quest for Aatmnirbharta, Shri Modi tweeted "Women are playing a leading role in India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar. On International Women's Day, let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women.

Advertisement

Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India's culture. #NariShakti"

(With Inputs from PIB)