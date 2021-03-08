Left Menu

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that the necessary investigation is being done in the death of Mansukh Hiren and the planting of the explosives-laden car near Mukesh Ambani's residence.

Mansukh Hiren's death case is being probed, guilty won't be spared: Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that the necessary investigation is being done in the death of Mansukh Hiren and the planting of the explosives-laden car near Mukesh Ambani's residence. "The necessary investigation is being done in the death of Mansukh Hiren's death and the planting of the explosives-laden car near Mukesh Ambani's residence. Whosoever is found to be guilty will not be spared," said Anil Deshmukh in Assembly.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the Mansukh Hiren death case has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "Investigation of Mansukh Hiren death case will remain with the ATS and the case related to the recovery of explosives in a car near Mukesh Ambani's house will be probed by NIA, Maharashtra ATS clarified.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) registered an FIR for alleged criminal conspiracy, murder and attempts to destroy evidence in Mansukh Hiren death case. "National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the case relating to the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. NIA is in the process of re-registering the case, it said.

However, slamming the Opposition for demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that no one should try to capitalize on Hiren's death. "If there are any issues raised by the Opposition in the Hiren death case, it should be investigated. If the Opposition provides information in the case, it should be investigated. But I do not think it is right to put the government in the cage of the accused before the investigation is completed. But no one should try to capitalize on his death," Raut said while interacting with reporters. (ANI)

