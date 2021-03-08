Left Menu

Women farmers key for making Indian agriculture self-reliant: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:39 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

Women are the backbone of the Indian agriculture sector and their contribution is pivotal in making the sector self-reliant, according to the government.

Addressing a virtual event organized by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to commemorate International Women's Day on Monday, two union ministers of state for agriculture -- Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary -- spoke about women's contribution in every sector including agriculture.

Rupala highlighted the central government's various schemes that are aimed at empowering women in every aspect of life, while Choudhary lauded women's contribution in agriculture and farming sectors.

Choudhary emphasized that ''the role of women is pivotal in realizing the aim of doubling farmers' income,'' an ICAR statement said.

Stating that women are the backbone of Indian agriculture, ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said women's contributions are significant in helping the agricultural sector to prosper.

The Council is committed to build-up women's leadership in the farming and agricultural sectors, he added.

Madhya Pradesh MLA Archana Chitnis stressed ensuring nutritional security and quality education to the women involved in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

