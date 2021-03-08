Left Menu

Bharat Electronics Ltd pays Rs 174.43 cr interim dividend to Rajnath Singh

The BEL has declared 140 per cent as an interim dividend (Rs 1.40/- per share) to its shareholders for the FY 2020-21. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:46 IST
It had paid a total dividend of 280 per cent on its paid-up capital for the FY 2019-20. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)

Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has paid an interim dividend of 140 per cent on its paid-up capital to the Government for the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

Chairman & Managing Director of BEL Shri M V Gowtama presented the Interim Dividend cheque of Rs 174,43,63,569.20/- (Rupees one hundred seventy-four crore forty-three lakh sixty-three thousand five hundred sixty-nine and twenty paise only), payable on the shares held by the President of India, to the Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on March 08, 2021. The BEL has declared 140 per cent as an interim dividend (Rs 1.40/- per share) to its shareholders for the FY 2020-21.

This is the 18th consecutive year that BEL is paying an interim dividend. It had paid a total dividend of 280 per cent on its paid-up capital for the FY 2019-20.

(With Inputs from PIB)

