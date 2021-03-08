Left Menu

Andhra CM flags off 900 Disha Vehicles on Women's Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday virtually provided 900 two-wheelers (Disha Vehicles) to the state's women police on the occasion of International Women's Day.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:51 IST
Andhra CM flags off 900 Disha Vehicles on Women's Day
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday virtually provided 900 two-wheelers (Disha Vehicles) to the state's women police on the occasion of International Women's Day. The CM also launched 18 Crime Scene Management Vehicles.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita also participated in the program at the CM camp office. Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Home Minister said, "Special help desks for women have been arranged at all police stations in the state. They have come into force from today itself. I also thank our Chief Minister for increasing the number of casual leaves for women employees to 20 days per year."

Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police, Gautam Sawang, said: "The rate of crimes against women has decreased in the state by more than seven per cent in the past year." He also added that after implementing Disha act in the state, which is still to be ratified by the central government, investigation, trial and, conviction in crime cases against women have speeded up, leading to better results.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB caution keeps euro zone bond yields in check as U.S. yields, oil rise

Most eurozone bond yields were steady on Monday, resisting upward pressure from rising U.S. borrowing costs and high oil prices before an upcoming European Central Bank meeting. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose around 5 basis points and oi...

INSIGHT-Pandemic tames Airbnb in Europe's tourist hotspots - for now

The COVID-19 pandemic has achieved what many mayors across Europe have tried and failed to do wipe out tens of thousands of Airbnbs from city centres and so help lower rental costs for locals, in some places by as much as 15. While Europes ...

LS adjourned till 7 pm after opposition members disrupt proceedings over rising fuel prices.

LS adjourned till 7 pm after opposition members disrupt proceedings over rising fuel prices....

Soccer-'Go and pick cotton': Lille's Sanches reveals racial abuse in cup win

Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has said he was racially abused during Lilles 3-1 win away at Ajaccio in the French Cup on Sunday, becoming the latest high-profile footballer in Europe to receive such abuse. Although the match was held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021