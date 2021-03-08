U.S. embassy condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi oil heartland

U.S. embassy condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi oil heartlandReuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:04 IST
The United States mission in Saudi Arabia condemned drone and missile attacks launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia on Sunday, including at a facility vital to petroleum exports.
The mission, in an Arabic-language post on Twitter on Monday, said "the heinous Houthi assaults on civilians and vital infrastructure" demonstrated a lack of respect for human life and disregard for peace efforts.
