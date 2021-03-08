Tesla to build large battery for Texas grid - Bloomberg News

Tesla to build large battery for Texas grid - Bloomberg NewsReuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:55 IST
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will construct a large battery that will connect to the Texas grid, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
This comes days after a mid-February storm temporarily knocked out around half the state's generating plants, triggering outages that killed dozens and pushed power prices up to 10 times the normal rate.
