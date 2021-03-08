Left Menu

Mango production likely to jump 4.24 pc in 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:06 IST
Mango production likely to jump 4.24 pc in 2020-21
Mango production in the country is estimated to increase 4.24 percent to 21.12 million tonnes in the crop year 2020-21 ending June, the latest data from the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The output of mango, the 'king of fruits', stood at 20.26 million tonnes during the 2019-20 crop year (July-June).

The arrival of mangoes from southern and western India has started, while the season in the northern states like Uttar Pradesh will begin from mid-June onwards.

However, production of other summer fruits -- muskmelon and watermelon -- is estimated to be slightly lower than the previous year, as per the first estimate of horticultural crop production released by the ministry for the crop year 2020-21.

Production of muskmelon is estimated to be 1.30 million tonnes this year as against 1.36 million tonnes last year, while that of watermelon output estimated to be 3.12 million tonnes as against 3.15 million tonnes last year.

The banana output is also pegged higher at 33.75 million tonnes for the crop year 2020-21 when compared with 32.59 million tonnes last year.

Total fruit production in the country is likely to increase to 103.22 million tonnes this year from 102 million tonnes last year, the ministry's data showed.

Among key vegetables, production of two main kitchen staples -- potato and onion -- is estimated higher from over the last year. In the case of tomato, the production is pegged slightly lower to 20.14 million tonnes this year from 21.17 million tonnes last year.

Onion production is expected to increase to 26.29 million tonnes this year from 26.09 million tonnes last year, while that of potato output is likely to increase to 53.11 million tonnes from 48.56 million tonnes last year.

Production of overall vegetables in the country is pegged higher at 193.60 million tonnes in 2020-21 from 188.90 million tonnes in the last year.

Honey production is estimated to remain flat at 1,20,000 tonnes this year, whereas spice output is estimated to be slightly lower at 10.24 million tonnes this year.

Total production of horticultural crops is estimated to increase to 326.57 in the 2020-21 crop year from 320.76 million tonnes last year, the data added.

