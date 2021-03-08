Left Menu

11 newly qualified vets welcomed to start CCS programme in N West

The CCS is a national programme that seeks to offer newly qualified vets an opportunity to render their much-needed services to the rural communities, as well as to gain valuable experience and knowledge.

Mohono has welcomed this development, saying the newly qualified vets bring much-needed skills. Image Credit: Wikipedia

North West Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development MEC Desbo Mohono, has welcomed 11 newly qualified veterinarians, who have started their Compulsory Community Service (CCS) programme in the province.

The programme involves placing newly qualified veterinarians across the entire country, with the focus being on the prevention of disease, rendering ambulatory services and providing education, especially regarding responsible pet ownership, resource utilisation and optimising livestock production.

The vets have been placed in the following State vet offices: Madibeng, Moses Kotane, Mahikeng, Ramotshere Moiloa, Kagisano and Greater Taung. They have also been placed in the following vet labs: Vryburg and Potchefstroom, and the Potchefstroom Military Veterinary Hospital, SAPS Veterinary Service, and one at the North-West University.

Mohono has welcomed this development, saying the newly qualified vets bring much-needed skills.

"We welcome these doctors and we are grateful for their willingness to come and serve in our province. The deployment of these doctors, mostly to previously disadvantaged areas, is a clear indication that the government is taking animal health care services very seriously," the MEC said.

The newly qualified vets also operate under strict monitoring by the Veterinary Council and are accountable professionally to it.

They will acquire a certificate of full completion at the end of their 12 months and only then can operate in places of their own choice.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

