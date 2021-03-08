Yamuna International Airport's proposed term loans rated at 'Provisional IND A-'/Stable by India Ratings
Updated: 08-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:57 IST
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has rated Yamuna International Airport Private Limited's (YIAPL) proposed term loan as Provisional IND A- and stable.
The rating reflects the moderate construction risk, significant traffic growth potential in the Delhi-National Capital Region, the stable regulatory regime of the sector, the strong financial profile and long-standing experience of the sponsor Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA) in the airport sector as well as a suitable debt structure of the project.
The YIAPL considers that this credit rating testifies ZAIA's commitment to support the India growth story, and the importance of experienced and financially sustainable investors for the strategically important aviation sector in a very challenging market environment. (ANI)
