UK PM Johnson did not watch Meghan interview - spokesman

UK PM Johnson did not watch Meghan interview - spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:02 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not watch a televised interview with Prince Harry and Meghan broadcast overnight, but any matters arising from the interview are a matter for the palace, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.
"Obviously it is a matter for the palace," the spokesman said when asked about Meghan's comments that someone in Britain's royal family raised concerns about how dark the couple's son's skin might be.
"You've got what the prime minister said previously about there being no place whatsoever for racism in this country, he's said that on a number of occasions."
