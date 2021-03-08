Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board moves SC against Haryana govt over discharge of pollutants into Yamuna

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Haryana government seeking immediate stoppage of discharge of untreated pollutants into the Yamuna river and also to release sufficient water to Delhi.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Haryana government seeking immediate stoppage of discharge of untreated pollutants into the Yamuna river and also to release sufficient water to Delhi. "Haryana once again has reduced the supply of raw water to Delhi leading to a shortage in water scarcity in Delhi," Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha said.

"Such behaviour of the Haryana government is not only undesirable but also deeply disappointing. The regular fall in the level of Yamuna river, especially during summers, along with the discharge of pollutants into Yamuna, causing rise in Ammonia levels in the capital, is a matter of grave concern," Chadha added. He further requested the Haryana government to take urgent cognisance of the matter and immediate steps to increase the supply of raw water to Delhi and curb the release of untreated effluents into the Yamuna which lead to an increase in Ammonia Level.

Delhi is facing a potential severe water crisis due to the twin factors of high ammonia levels in river Yamuna and the continuously depleting water level at Wazirabad barrage, which supplies drinking water to the Wazirabad, Okhla and Chandrawal water treatment plants of the Delhi Jal Board. The water levels that should stand at 674.50 feet are now down to an alarming low of 670.4 feet. Raw water is sourced from the river Yamuna and is drawn at Wazirabad Barrage in Delhi. The availability of quantity and quality of raw water at Wazirabad Barrage is dependent on release of water by the Haryana government. (ANI)

