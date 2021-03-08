Women MLAs conduct proceedings as farmers' issue rocks Haryana Assembly

Women MLAs presided over the proceedings of the Haryana Assembly here on Monday even as treasury and opposition benches sparred over the farmers' issue. Congratulating them on International Women's Day, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta announced names of four MLAs--Seema Trikha (BJP), Naina Singh Chautala (JJP), Geeta Bhukkal (Congress) and Kiran Chaudhary (Congress)—to conduct proceeding of the House for the remaining day after the Question Hour. Women members also initiated the debate on the Governor's Address with BJP-JJP legislators Seema Trikha and Naina Chautala spelling out welfare initiatives taken by their government for farmers and women.

However, Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal launched a scathing attack against the government on the farmers' issue and described it as ''insensitive". She criticised Agriculture Minister J P Dalal for his controversial remarks over farmers' death at protest sites near Delhi borders.

Advertisement

She also flashed photos of the farmers who died during the course of the agitation against the Centre's farm laws, saying the government snatched brothers from sisters and husbands from wives.

"You should feel ashamed that not even one word has been said for farmers," Bhukkal said, hitting out at the treasury benches.

"Farmers want to put their word before elected representatives but they have no time to listen to them. In the country, where slogans of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan are raised, this is the situation of farmers," she said.

"The prime minister and the chief minister should perform their 'raj dharma' and fulfil demands of farmers," she added.

Reacting to it, ministers Mool Chand Sharma, Kanwar Pal and J P Dalal defended the government, claiming that it has brought several schemes for the farmers' welfare. Contrary to the falsehood being spread by the Opposition, the "mandis" are here to stay and are being strengthened, Dalal said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal asked opposition members how much increase in crop MSP was affected during 10 years of their rule. "What was the condition of farmers then, what is it now," he asked.

Congress MLA Shelly said the government talks of doubling farmers' income on one hand and on the other, it has brought "black" farm laws. "When farmers don't need these laws, why are these being thrust upon them," she asked, stressing that the laws should be rolled back.

Sombir Sangwan, an Independent MLA who had withdrawn support to the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government over the farmers' issue, said, "There is not even one paisa benefit for farmers in these farm laws." "These laws will destroy farmers," Sangwan alleged.

Independent MLA Devender Singh Babli, who is supporting the Khattar government, asked why "step-motherly treatment" is being extended to Tohana, his constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)