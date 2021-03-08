Maharashtra: Tiger cub run over by goods train in Gondia

Maharashtra: Tiger cub run over by goods train in GondiaPTI | Gondia | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:08 IST
An 8-month-old tiger cub was run over by a goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Monday morning, officials said.
The incident took place at 7:30am some two kilometres away from Garada Chowky between Hirdamali and Pandri station on the Gondia-Ballarsha rail route, they added.
The track goes through a forest patch and the area sees regular animal movements, an official said.
''The train's loco pilot alerted railway officials who then passed on the information to us. A forest team comprising Deputy Conservator of Forest Kulraj Singh, NNTR Field Director Poonam Pate, ACF Rajendra Sadgir, RFO Praveen Sathwane made a site visit,'' he added.
The carcass was cremated as per NTCA protocol, the official said.
Incidentally, two sub adult sloth bears were crushed to death by a train near Gangazari railway station on March 3.
Former wildlife warden Sawan Bahekar said the forest department should build under-passes for safe animal movement.
