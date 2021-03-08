Maharashtra: Tiger cub run over by goods train in Gondia

An 8-month-old tiger cub was run over by a goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at 7:30am some two kilometres away from Garada Chowky between Hirdamali and Pandri station on the Gondia-Ballarsha rail route, they added.

The track goes through a forest patch and the area sees regular animal movements, an official said.

''The train's loco pilot alerted railway officials who then passed on the information to us. A forest team comprising Deputy Conservator of Forest Kulraj Singh, NNTR Field Director Poonam Pate, ACF Rajendra Sadgir, RFO Praveen Sathwane made a site visit,'' he added.

The carcass was cremated as per NTCA protocol, the official said.

Incidentally, two sub adult sloth bears were crushed to death by a train near Gangazari railway station on March 3.

Former wildlife warden Sawan Bahekar said the forest department should build under-passes for safe animal movement.

