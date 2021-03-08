Left Menu

Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:16 IST
Cyprus, Israel, Greece sign deal on electric cable link
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Plans to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece with a 2,000 megawatt undersea electricity cable took a key step forward on Monday, when the three countries signed an agreement to speed up technical work on the project.

Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides hosted a ceremony in the capital Nicosia on Monday with her Israeli counterpart Yuval Steinitz and Greek Minister Kostas Krekas participating via online link.

Pilides said that with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the three ministers agreed on the need to expedite permits and approvals to conduct feasibility studies and to coordinate with their respective national electricity regulators on how best to proceed.

Pilides said the deal boosts cooperation "in supporting the planning, potential development and implementation of the EuroAsia Interconnector, as an additional element of the emerging Eastern Mediterranean Energy Corridor." Pilides called the project a "cornerstone" of the countries' efforts to transition to a green economy that will protect the environment while promoting economic growth. She said the cable will help the three countries meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which aims to limit carbon emissions, while helping to diversify the energy supply of fossil fuel-dependent Cyprus.

The project's first phase is expected to be operational by 2025.

The European Union's executive Commission has said the cable is a "key project of common interest" that makes it eligible for EU financing.

Pilides said some of the project's additional benefits include enhancing energy supply security and allowing the three countries to be potential energy exporters.

Cyprus is working on a separate deal with Greece and Egypt on a similar cable connecting the three countries.

Israel, Cyprus and Greece have also teamed up for a planned $6 billion undersea pipeline to carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sykes sets up new centre in Hyderabad, to hire 750-800 people in 12 months

Digital marketing and customer service outsourcer Sykes on Monday said it has set up its fourth centre in Hyderabad, and is looking at hiring about 750-800 people this year.Located in the Kokapet area, the new workspace of close to 44,000 s...

Women's Day: Thanks to liquor ban, women safe in Guj, says CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said women were safe in the state because of total prohibition on liquor here.While addressing the Assembly on Monday, Rupani said any relaxation in these restrictions would jeopardize the secur...

Libyan parliament reunites after years of war to debate new government

The opposing factions of Libyas divided parliament met in a frontline city on Monday for the first time after years of war and chaos, to debate a proposed unity government to oversee national elections this year under an international peace...

Winners of the Business Excellence Award 2021 fecilitated by Indian Actress Prarthana Behere and Sudhir Kumar Managing director Reseal MRF

New Delhi India, March 8 ANISRV Media Reseal - Market Research and Film Company, recently organized the Business Excellence Awards 2021 in Nashik. The award ceremony was organized to recognize and honour those who have contributed to and ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021