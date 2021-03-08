NCB arrests 3 in Goa, including 1 linked to late Sushant Singh Rajput case

Left Menu

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three persons including one person who is suspected to be linked to Bollywood actor late Sushant Singh Rajput case, said sources. According to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, one of the three accused, Maharaj, was suspected to be linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Earlier on Friday, the NCB filed a 12,000-page chargesheet at the Mumbai Sessions Court in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and drug case, naming 33 people and containing statements of 200, sources said.

The chargesheet stated that tests confirmed that seized substances are narcotic substances, NCB sources added. (ANI)

