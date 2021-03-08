Fire breaks out multi-storey building in Kolkata

A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building near strand road in Kolkata on Monday. The blaze broke out on the third floor of the building.

Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. More details awaited. (ANI)

Advertisement

Also Read: Kolkata Police summons BJP leader in drug seizure case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)