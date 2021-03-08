Left Menu

Fire breaks out multi-storey building in Kolkata

A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building near strand road in Kolkata on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:06 IST
Visuals from the spot. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building near strand road in Kolkata on Monday. The blaze broke out on the third floor of the building.

Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. More details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Kolkata Police summons BJP leader in drug seizure case

