Country celebrates 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day

From women taking the centre stage at the farmers' protests in the national capital to a woman sub-inspector managing a police station, the country on Monday celebrated International Women's Day with several lawmakers in Parliament pitching for at least one-third reservation for women on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted women on the occasion and said India takes pride in their many accomplishments.

''Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors,'' Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind, several Union ministers and leaders of political parties conveyed their wishes, extolling the role of 'nari shakti' in various fields.

''There is No HERO Without HER! The spread of COVID-19 brought to the fore selfless and determined role of #NariShakti during the crisis. This Women's Day, we salute our 6 million+ women health workforce for their unequivocal contribution in India's fight against Corona.@WHO,'' the Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said. Women are capable of "creating history and future with formidable grace", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Don't let anyone stop you," he added as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party echoed him in sending out the message of women's empowerment on the day.

Giving more and more space to women's voices is the foundation of women's empowerment, Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter. Hundreds of women took to streets while raising slogans of ''kisan ekta'' and some broke into nonchalant rhythmic steps of ''bhangra'' at Delhi borders -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- to celebrate the women's contribution to the 100-day strong farmers movement against the three farm laws.

Noting that women contribute significantly to the country's farming sector, the organisers had laid out elaborate plans to let women farmers manage the stage, arrange food and security and share tales of their struggles on the occasion.

''The stage is being managed by women, the speakers are all women and the issues that are being discussed are of both farming and women farmers more specifically,'' farmer leader Kavitha Kuruganti told PTI on Monday.

''The discourse of the debate is focusing on women farmers. The debate is also on the contribution of women in this movement,'' said Kuruganti, who is also a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

She added that the participation of women has increased significantly with the arrival of ''thousands of women''.

The Maharashtra government set up five COVID-19 vaccination centres in each district of the state exclusively for inoculating women.

These centres will remain operational only for the day, a health official said.

The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution, saluting the indomitable spirit of women in contributing to the progress of the nation. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a proposal to provide six-months child care leave to women employees of the government. He also announced a grant of Rs 37,188 crore for women oriented programmes.

A woman MLA from Madhya Pradesh presided over the Question Hour of the state Assembly and women MLAs presided over the proceedings of the Haryana Assembly.

The first commercial passenger flight to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh operated by an all-woman crew was flagged off from the Delhi airport by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The all-woman crew operated Alliance Air's Delhi-Bareilly inaugural flight on International Women's Day.

The Himachal Pradesh Police held an all-women parade at the historic Ridge in Shimla, an example Governor Bandaru Dattareya said other states should follow to increase their strength in the force.

Policewomen also performed a motorbike stunt and combat drill at the event held to mark International Women's Day. Several Rajya Sabha members pushed for at least one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, saying this will ensure they get adequate representation.

The demand comes in the backdrop of a bill which sought to give 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies lapsing a few years ago. The Uttarakhand government launched an interest-free loan scheme for women self-help groups and distributed loans worth Rs 5.27 crore among 156 such groups.

Shikha, a 30-year old sub-inspector in Valiyathura police station here, is one among the several policewomen who assumed responsibility of Station House Officers (SHOs) on the occasion of the International Women's Day on Monday.

Valiyathura is a key police station in the coastal belt located nearby the international airport.

''I am super excited....It was only yesterday I came to know that I would be in charge of the station on Monday. I joined the force only in 2018 and so I have never expected that I may get a chance to shoulder such a responsibility soon,'' Shikha said.

Blue Dart, South Asia's express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, said it is all set to launch its first 'Women Service Centre'.

Located in Navi Mumbai, the all-women service centre comprises a team of 16 enthusiastic women who don the role of managers, customer service representatives, security personnel as well as sales and counter staff, the company said in a statement.

