Tamil Nadu reports 556 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:14 IST
Tamil Nadu reported 556 new COVID-19 cases, 532 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state has risen to 8,55,677 including 4,018 active cases and 8,39,138 recoveries.
The death toll has gone up to 12,521 India has reported a total of 1,12,29,398 cases, including 1,88,747 active cases and 1,08,82,798 recoveries.
With 99,205 active cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected state followed by Kerala with 41,162 active cases. (ANI)
