Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 22:08 IST
More than 17 million Americans watched Oprah TV interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

More than 17 million Americans watched Oprah Winfrey's television interview on Sunday with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, according to preliminary data cited by Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

The numbers are expected to rise when broadcaster CBS releases official data later on Monday.

