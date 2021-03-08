PM Modi purchases products from various women SHGs and entrepreneurs on Int'l Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi purchased products from various women self-help groups and entrepreneurs in an attempt to give an impetus to women entrepreneurs and Aatmnirbhar Bharat. Talking about the women's role in India's quest for Aatmnirbharta, PM Modi tweeted "Women are playing a leading role in India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar. On International Women's Day, let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women. Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India's culture. #NariShakti"

The Prime Minister also purchased an embroidered shawl made by the artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu. On the purchase of the shawl he said, "The exquisite hand embroidered shawl made by artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful. I purchased one such shawl. This product is marketed by Tribes India. #NariShakti."

The PM also bought a handcrafted Gond paper painting. Tweeting about the painting the PM said, "Adding more colour to the surroundings! Art by our tribal communities is spectacular. This handcrafted Gond Paper Painting merges colours and creativity. Bought this painting today. #NariShakti." "India is proud of the Naga Culture, synonymous with bravery, compassion and creativity. Purchased a traditional shawl from Nagaland. #NariShakti", tweeted the Prime Minister on the purchase of a traditional shawl from Nagaland.

Talking about another purchase of a Khadi Cotton Madhubani painted stole, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Khadi is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India's rich history. Bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole. This is a top quality product and is closely associated with the creativity of our citizens. #NariShakti." The Prime Minister also bought a file folder made by the Santhal tribals of West Bengal. Talking about it the PM tweeted, "I am surely going to use this handmade Jute File Folder from West Bengal. Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes! #NariShakti."

The Prime Minister purchased a Gamusa made by self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block of Assam."You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block. #NariShakti", tweeted the Prime Minister. In another purchase made by the Prime Minister today, PM Modi placed an order for the Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala.

"I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our #NariShakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products", tweeted the PM on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said women are playing a leading role in India's quest to become self-reliant.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge'. (ANI)

